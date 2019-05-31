Germany head coach Joachim Low to miss June qualifiers for Euro 2020 with 'squashed artery'

Joachim Low will miss Germany's two European Qualifiers in June

Germany head coach Joachim Low will miss the qualifiers for Euro 2020 against Belarus and Estonia after sustaining a "sports injury".

The World Cup winning boss has been advised by doctors to rest over the coming weeks and will hand over the reigns to his assistant coach Marcus Sorg.

Bild are reporting that Low "dropped a dumbbell on his chest a few weeks ago". The incident was not taken seriously at first, but Low has now had to undergo treatment.

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane could have an important part to play in the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign

The German Football Association said: "An artery was squeezed and it is necessary that he remains stationary. The treatment is going well, but the doctor advised the national coach to rest in the coming weeks."

Germany are already without the injured Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos and Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen but are in a good position in Group C after a 3-2 win away to the Netherlands.

Sorg will take charge of the team for the games against Belarus on June 8 and Estonia in Mainz three days later, and Low says he will be in contact with the staff regularly throughout this period.

Germany will be without Toni Kroos against Belarus and Estonia through injury

He said: "I feel very well again, but I have to spare a bit in the next four weeks. I am in constant contact with my coaching staff and we will also be in close contact with each other around the two international matches.

"Marcus Sorg, [goalkeeping coach] Andy Koepke and [team manager] Oliver Bierhoff have a lot of experience together and together we will bridge this short break well."

Oliver Bierhoff added: "The most important thing is that Jogi will be fit in a few days' time. Even if one feels that he would most like to be back at the training ground, it is certainly right to spare oneself."