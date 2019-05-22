Injured Toni Kroos and Marc-Andre ter Stegen to miss Germany's next two Euro 2020 qualifiers

Germany will be without Toni Kroos against Belarus and Estonia

Germany will be without injured midfielder Toni Kroos and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen for next month's Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Real Madrid playmaker Kroos did not make Joachim Loew's 22-man list for the Group C games against Belarus and Estonia due to a muscle injury, the team said.

Barcelona's Ter Stegen will be missing with a knee problem.

Manuel Neuer missed the end of Bayern Munich's season

Manuel Neuer, who missed German champions Bayern Munich's final Bundesliga matches of the season with a calf muscle problem, is still working to recover from his injury for the matches but has been included.

Germany, who suffered a shock first-round exit at last year's World Cup and were relegated from their section in the inaugural Nations League competition, visit Belarus on June 8 before hosting Estonia three days later.

Northern Ireland lead Group C with six points ahead of Germany and the Netherlands on three after the Germans, who have a game in hand, beat the Dutch 3-2 away in their opening game.

Estonia and Belarus have yet to earn a point.

Full Germany squad:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Bernd Leno, Kevin Trapp

Defenders: Matthias Ginter, Marcel Halstenburg, Jonas Hector, Thilo Kehrer, Lukas Klostermann, Nico Schulz, Niklas Stark, Niklas Sule, Jonathan Tah

Midfielders: Julian Brandt, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan, Kai Havertz, Joshua Kimmich

Forwards: Marco Reus, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Julian Draxler, Timo Werner