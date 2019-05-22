Injured Toni Kroos and Marc-Andre ter Stegen to miss Germany's next two Euro 2020 qualifiers
Last Updated: 22/05/19 12:26pm
Germany will be without injured midfielder Toni Kroos and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen for next month's Euro 2020 qualifiers.
Real Madrid playmaker Kroos did not make Joachim Loew's 22-man list for the Group C games against Belarus and Estonia due to a muscle injury, the team said.
Barcelona's Ter Stegen will be missing with a knee problem.
Manuel Neuer, who missed German champions Bayern Munich's final Bundesliga matches of the season with a calf muscle problem, is still working to recover from his injury for the matches but has been included.
Germany, who suffered a shock first-round exit at last year's World Cup and were relegated from their section in the inaugural Nations League competition, visit Belarus on June 8 before hosting Estonia three days later.
Northern Ireland lead Group C with six points ahead of Germany and the Netherlands on three after the Germans, who have a game in hand, beat the Dutch 3-2 away in their opening game.
Estonia and Belarus have yet to earn a point.
Full Germany squad:
Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Bernd Leno, Kevin Trapp
Defenders: Matthias Ginter, Marcel Halstenburg, Jonas Hector, Thilo Kehrer, Lukas Klostermann, Nico Schulz, Niklas Stark, Niklas Sule, Jonathan Tah
Midfielders: Julian Brandt, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan, Kai Havertz, Joshua Kimmich
Forwards: Marco Reus, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Julian Draxler, Timo Werner