Borussia Dortmund sign Julian Brandt from Bayer Leverkusen on five-year contract

Julian Brandt scored seven goals in 33 Bundesliga appearances for Bayer Leverkusen in 2018/19

Germany winger Julian Brandt has signed for Borussia Dortmund until 2024 after leaving fellow Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

Brandt becomes Dortmund's second signing in 24 hours after Thorgan Hazard joined the club on the same deal earlier on Wednesday.

Brandt made his senior debut for Germany in 2016

He had been linked with other moves away from the BayArena, with Tottenham and Liverpool among the clubs vying for his signature; the 23-year-old reportedly had a release clause of £21.5m.

Brandt finished ninth overall for numbers of assists and goals in the league this season, he has 24 caps and two goals for the German national team and was part of their Confederations Cup winning squad in 2017.

The attacking midfielder has been named in Germany's squad for upcoming games against Belarus and Estonia, along with his new team-mates Marco Reus and Nico Schulz.

After signing for the Bundesliga runners-up, Brandt told Dortmund's club website: "I am a person who sometimes decides things from the gut and for whom a good feeling is important.

"I want to develop further. I have ambitious plans with the boys and I’m both highly motivated and optimistic!" - @JulianBrandt pic.twitter.com/kPkbLSlIhf — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 22, 2019

"In the case of Borussia Dortmund, I have a very good feeling one of the main reasons for my change is that BVB narrowly missed the title last season.

"So there is room for improvement and I am very excited about the boys, I am very motivated and optimistic about my personal development but especially the whole team."