Thorgan Hazard joins Borussia Dortmund on five-year deal

Borussia Dortmund have signed Thorgan Hazard from Bundesliga rivals Borussia Monchengladbach on a five-year deal.

The younger brother of Chelsea star Eden scored 13 goals and provided assists for 12 more in 35 matches for Monchengladbach last season.

The 26-year-old Belgium international will help fill the void left by Christian Pulisic, who has joined Chelsea in a £57.6m deal.

Hazard told the Borussia Dortmund website: "I am grateful for five great years at Borussia Monchengladbach and very nice memories.

"This was the perfect time to take the next step in my career. I am proud to play for Borussia Dortmund, a top club with incredible fans."

Commenting on the move, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said: "We are delighted that Thorgan has decided to go with Borussia Dortmund.

"He is a seasoned Bundesliga player and Belgian national player, who will help us with his pace and quality of finishing, the proof has been provided."

Hazard becomes Dortmund's second signing in as many days.

Germany international defender Nico Schulz signed a five-year deal on Tuesday after joining from Bundesliga rivals Hoffenheim.