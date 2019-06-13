Aston Villa fixtures: Premier League 2019/20

Aston Villa return to the Premier League following a three-year absence with a trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face Spurs, live on Sky Sports on August 10 (kick-off at 5.30pm).

Villa's first home match of the season will be at home to Bournemouth on August 17 before they face Everton at Villa Park on August 24.

The Championship play-off winners can look forward to trips Arsenal in September and champions Manchester City in October before clashes with Liverpool at home and Manchester United at Old Trafford in November.

Dean Smith's side visit Molineux Stadium to take on Midlands rivals Wolves on November 9 with the reverse fixture at Villa Park on April 4.

Premier League winter break For the first time this season the Premier League will have a mid-season break. Five matches will be played on February 8 and the other five on February 15. That split will be confirmed in December when the broadcast picks are announced.

Villa's final home game of the season sees Arsenal visit Villa Park on May 9, before they conclude the season at West Ham on May 17.

August

10: Tottenham (a) - 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

17: Bournemouth (h)

24: Everton (h)

31: Crystal Palace (a)

September

14: West Ham (h)

21: Arsenal (a)

28: Burnley (h)

October

5: Norwich City (a)

19: Brighton (h)

26: Manchester City (a)

November

2: Liverpool (h)

9: Wolves (a)

23: Newcastle (h)

30: Manchester United (a)

December

4: Chelsea (a)

7: Leicester City (h)

14: Sheffield United (a)

21: Southampton (h)

26: Norwich City (h)

28: Watford (a)

January

1: Burnley (a)

11: Manchester City (h)

18: Brighton (a)

21: Watford (h)

February

1: Bournemouth (a)

8: Tottenham (h)

22: Southampton (a)

29: Sheffield United (h)

March

7: Leicester City (a)

14: Chelsea (h)

21: Newcastle United (a)

April

4: Wolves (h)

11: Liverpool (a)

18: Manchester United (h)

25: Crystal Palace (h)

May

2: Everton (a)

9: Arsenal (h)

17: West Ham (a)

Follow the Premier League with Sky Sports

From the 2019/20 season in the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports customers will be able to enjoy:

128 exclusively live Premier League matches.

First pick of matches for every weekend of the Premier League season.

The best punditry team in football including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp and Graeme Souness.

New Saturday Night Football slots, presented by Kelly Cates, plus Friday Night Football, Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.

In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches.

Extended highlights On Demand through Game of the Day and Match Choice.

Find out more about Sky Sports

The key dates of the Premier League 2019/20 season

The new season is scheduled to start on Friday August 9 and will conclude on Sunday May 17.

Meanwhile, the Community Shield between Manchester City and Liverpool will take place on Sunday August 4.

The Champions League final will be played in Istanbul on May 30 - two weeks before the start of Euro 2020 on June 12.

Take Your Seat for more live Premier League games than ever before. To upgrade ahead of the new season, click here