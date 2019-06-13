Bournemouth fixtures: Premier League 2019/20

Bournemouth will start their 2019/20 Premier League campaign at home to newly-promoted Sheffield United, before visiting Championship play-off winners Aston Villa.

Eddie Howe's side then welcome champions Manchester City to the Vitality Stadium and complete August with a trip to Leicester.

In a tough-looking December, the Cherries face Liverpool, Arsenal and Burnley at home, as well as Chelsea and Crystal Palace away.

Premier League winter break For the first time this season the Premier League will have a mid-season break. Five matches will be played on February 8 and the other five on February 15. That split will be confirmed in December when the broadcast picks are announced.

Bournemouth travel to south-coast rivals Brighton on December 28, with the return fixture on January 21. They then finish the season with an away trip to Everton, with fixtures against Manchester City and Southampton also taking place in May.

August

10: Sheffield United (h)

17: Aston Villa (a)

24: Manchester City (h)

31: Leicester (a)

September

14: Everton (h)

21: Southampton (a)

28: West Ham (h)

October

5: Arsenal (a)

19: Norwich (h)

26: Watford (a)

November

2: Manchester United (h)

9: Newcastle (a)

23: Wolves (h)

30: Tottenham (a)

December

4: Crystal Palace (a)

7: Liverpool (h)

14: Chelsea (a)

21: Burnley (h)

26: Arsenal (h)

28: Brighton (a)

January

1: West Ham (a)

11: Watford (h)

18: Norwich (a)

21: Brighton (h)

February

1: Aston Villa (h)

8: Sheffield United (a)

22: Burnley (a)

29: Chelsea (h)

March

7: Liverpool (a)

14: Crystal Palace (h)

21: Wolves (a)

April

4: Newcastle (h)

11: Manchester United (a)

18: Tottenham (h)

25: Leicester (h)

May

2: Manchester City (a)

9: Southampton (h)

17: Everton (a)

The key dates of the Premier League 2019/20 season

The new season is scheduled to start on Friday August 9 and will conclude on Sunday May 17.

Meanwhile, the Community Shield between Manchester City and Liverpool will take place on Sunday August 4.

The Champions League final will be played in Istanbul on May 30 - two weeks before the start of Euro 2020 on June 12.

