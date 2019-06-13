Brighton fixtures: Premier League 2019/20

Brighton will start their 2019/20 Premier League campaign with an away trip to Watford, in a repeat of last season's opening fixture.

New manager Graham Potter then has back-to-back home matches against West Ham - on August 17 - and south-coast neighbours Southampton, before a daunting trip to champions Manchester City.

In a tough-looking September, the Seagulls welcome Burnley to the Amex before away matches at Newcastle and Chelsea.

Brighton do not face rivals Crystal Palace until their visit to Selhurst Park on December 14. Potter's side face a difficult winter period, including trips to Liverpool on November 30, plus Arsenal on December 3 and Tottenham on Boxing Day.

Premier League winter break For the first time this season the Premier League will have a mid-season break. Five matches will be played on February 8 and the other five on February 15. That split will be confirmed in December when the broadcast picks are announced.

Brighton's season will finish away at Burnley on May 17.

August

10: Watford (a)

17: West Ham (h)

24: Southampton (h)

31: Manchester City (a)

September

14: Burnley (h)

21: Newcastle (a)

28: Chelsea (a)

October

5: Tottenham (h)

19: Aston Villa (a)

26: Everton (h)

November

2: Norwich (h)

9: Manchester United (a)

23: Leicester (h)

30: Liverpool (a)

December

3: Arsenal (a)

7: Wolves (h)

14: Crystal Palace (a)

21: Sheffield United (h)

26: Tottenham (a)

28: Bournemouth (h)

January

1: Chelsea (h)

11: Everton (a)

18: Aston Villa (h)

21: Bournemouth (a)

February

1: West Ham (a)

8: Watford (h)

22: Sheffield United (a)

29: Crystal Palace (h)

March

7: Wolves (a)

14: Arsenal (h)

21: Leicester (a)

April

4: Manchester United (h)

11: Norwich (a)

18: Liverpool (h)

25: Manchester City (h)

May

2: Southampton (a)

9: Newcastle (h)

17: Burnley (a)

The key dates of the Premier League 2019/20 season

The new season is scheduled to start on Friday August 9 and will conclude on Sunday May 17.

Meanwhile, the Community Shield between Manchester City and Liverpool will take place on Sunday August 4.

The Champions League final will be played in Istanbul on May 30 - two weeks before the start of Euro 2020 on June 12.

