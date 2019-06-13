Burnley fixtures: Premier League 2019/20

Burnley kick off the 2019/20 season with a game against Southampton at Turf Moor.

The Clarets then travel to Arsenal in the second week of the campaign, before entertaining European champions Liverpool on August 31.

Sean Dyche's side also welcome Chelsea in October and champions Manchester City in December, before hosting Manchester United on December 28.

Premier League winter break For the first time this season the Premier League will have a mid-season break. Five matches will be played on February 8 and the other five on February 15. That split will be confirmed in December when the broadcast picks are announced.

And Burnley face tough-looking trips to Manchester City and Liverpool on March 14 and April 25 respectively, before finishing the season with a home game against Brighton.

August

10: Southampton (h)

17: Arsenal (a)

24: Wolves (a)

31: Liverpool (h)

September

14: Brighton (a)

21: Norwich (h)

28: Aston Villa (a)

October

5: Everton (h)

19: Leicester (a)

26: Chelsea (h)

November

2: Sheffield United (a)

9: West Ham (h)

23: Watford (a)

30: Crystal Palace (h)

December

3: Manchester City (h)

7: Tottenham (a)

14: Newcastle (h)

21: Bournemouth (a)

26: Everton (a)

28: Manchester United (h)

January

1: Aston Villa (h)

11: Chelsea (a)

18: Leicester (h)

21: Manchester United (a)

February

1: Arsenal (h)

8: Southampton (a)

22: Bournemouth (h)

29: Newcastle (a)

March

7: Tottenham (h)

14: Manchester City (a)

21: Watford (h)

April

4: Crystal Palace (a)

11: Sheffield United (h)

18: West Ham (a)

25: Liverpool (a)



May

2: Wolves (h)

9: Norwich (a)

17: Brighton (h)

The key dates of the Premier League 2019/20 season

The new season is scheduled to start on Friday, August 9 and will conclude on Sunday, May 17.

Meanwhile, the Community Shield between Manchester City and Liverpool will take place on Sunday, August 4.

The Champions League final will be played in Istanbul on May 30 - two weeks before the start of Euro 2020 on June 12.

