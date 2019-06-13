Liverpool fixtures: Premier League 2019/20

Liverpool will start their 2019/20 Premier League campaign with a Friday Night Football clash with new boys Norwich, live on Sky Sports.

The 2018/19 runners-up host the promoted Canaries on August 9 at 8pm. Arsenal visit Anfield in their second home game before the Reds travel to Chelsea, where they have not won since 2016, in September.

Late October and early November brings a tough run including a trip to Manchester United on October 19, before facing Tottenham on October 26 and Manchester City on November 9, both at Anfield. They will welcome United to Liverpool on January 18, and visit the Etihad - where they suffered their only league defeat last season - on April 4.

The first Merseyside derby of the season will be a midweek clash at Anfield on December 4, before Jurgen Klopp's side visit Goodison Park on March 14.

Premier League winter break For the first time this season the Premier League will have a mid-season break. Five matches will be played on February 8 and the other five on February 15. That split will be confirmed in December when the broadcast picks are announced.

Liverpool travel to Leicester on Boxing Day and are at home to Sheffield United on New Year's Day. And a tough run-in begins with back-to-back games against Arsenal and Chelsea to start May, before ending the season in the north east against Newcastle on May 17.

August

9: Norwich (h) - 8pm, live on Sky Sports

17: Southampton (a)

24: Arsenal (h)

31: Burnley (a)

September

14: Newcastle (h)

21: Chelsea (a)

28: Sheffield United (a)

October

5: Leicester (h)

19: Manchester United (a)

26: Tottenham (h)

November

2: Aston Villa (a)

9: Manchester City (h)

23: Crystal Palace (a)

30: Brighton (h)

December

4: Everton (h)

7: Bournemouth (a)

14: Watford (h)

21: West Ham (a)

26: Leicester (a)

28: Wolves (h)

January

1: Sheffield United (h)

11: Tottenham (a)

18: Manchester United (h)

21: Wolves (a)

February

1: Southampton (h)

8: Norwich (a)

22: West Ham (h)

29: Watford (a)

March

7: Bournemouth (h)

14: Everton (a)

21: Crystal Palace (h)

April

4: Manchester City (a)

11: Aston Villa (h)

18: Brighton (a)

25: Burnley (h)

May

2: Arsenal (a)

9: Chelsea (h)

17: Newcastle (a)

Follow the Premier League with Sky Sports

From the 2019/20 season in the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports customers will be able to enjoy:

128 exclusively live Premier League matches.

First pick of matches for every weekend of the Premier League season.

The best punditry team in football including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp and Graeme Souness.

New Saturday Night Football slots, presented by Kelly Cates, plus Friday Night Football, Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.

In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches.

Extended highlights On Demand through Game of the Day and Match Choice.

Find out more about Sky Sports

The key dates of the Premier League 2019/20 season

The new season is scheduled to start on Friday August 9 and will conclude on Sunday May 17.

Meanwhile, the Community Shield between Manchester City and Liverpool will take place on Sunday August 4.

The Champions League final will be played in Istanbul on May 30 - two weeks before the start of Euro 2020 on June 12.

Take Your Seat for more live Premier League games than ever before. To upgrade ahead of the new season, click here