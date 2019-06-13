Sheffield United fixtures: Premier League 2019/20

Sheffield United will start life back in the Premier League with a trip to Bournemouth.

Chris Wilder's team, back in the top flight after a 12-year absence, open the 2019/20 campaign against Eddie Howe's side on Saturday, August 10, before home fixtures against Crystal Palace and Leicester.

The Blades welcome Watford on Boxing Day but have tough trips to Manchester City and Liverpool to end 2019 and start 2020.

Premier League winter break For the first time this season the Premier League will have a mid-season break. Five matches will be played on February 8 and the other five on February 15. That split will be confirmed in December when the broadcast picks are announced.

Home fixtures against Bournemouth and Brighton come either side of the Premier League's first winter break in February and Wilder's side finish the season with a trip to Southampton on May 17.

August

10: Bournemouth (a)

17: Crystal Palace (h)

24: Leicester (h)

31: Chelsea (a)

September

14: Southampton (h)

21: Everton (a)

28: Liverpool (h)

October

5: Watford (a)

19: Arsenal (h)

26: West Ham (a)

November

2: Burnley (h)

9: Tottenham (a)

23: Man Utd (h)

30: Wolves (a)

December

3: Newcastle (h)

7: Norwich (a)

14: Aston Villa (h)

21: Brighton (a)

26: Watford (h)

28: Man City (a)

January

1: Liverpool (a)

11: West Ham (h)

18: Arsenal (a)

21: Man City (h)

February

1: Crystal Palace (a)

8: Bournemouth (h)

22: Brighton (h)

29: Aston Villa (a)

March

7: Norwich (h)

14: Newcastle (a)

21: Man Utd (a)

April

4: Tottenham (h)

11: Burnley (a)

18: Wolves (h)

25: Chelsea (h)

May

2: Leicester (a)

9: Everton (h)

17: Southampton (a)

