Watford fixtures: Premier League 2019/20

Watford will start their 2019/20 Premier League campaign with a home match against Brighton on August 10.

Javi Gracia's side, who finished 11th in the Premier League last season, then travel to Everton for a grudge match against former manager Marco Silva's Everton on August 17.

The Hornets welcome Arsenal to Vicarage Road on September 14 as part of a difficult double header which sees them travel to champions Manchester City the following weekend.

An action packed December sees them travel to Liverpool before hosting Manchester United a week later. Watford will visit Sheffield United on Boxing Day.

Premier League winter break For the first time this season the Premier League will have a mid-season break. Five matches will be played on February 8 and the other five on February 15. That split will be confirmed in December when the broadcast picks are announced.

They kick off 2020 with a home clash against Wolves.

They face a difficult end to the campaign, however, hosting Manchester City on the penultimate weekend of the season, before travelling to Arsenal on the final day on May 17.

August

10: Brighton (h)

17: Everton (a)

24: West Ham United (h)

31: Newcastle United (a)

September

14: Arsenal (h)

21: Manchester City (a)

28: Wolves (a)

October

5: Sheffield United (h)

19: Tottenham Hotspur (a)

26: Bournemouth (h)

November

2: Chelsea (h)

9: Norwich City (a)

23: Burnley (h)

30: Southampton (a)

December

3: Leicester City (a)

7: Crystal Palace (h)

14: Liverpool (a)

21: Manchester United (h)

26: Sheffield United (a)

28: Aston Villa (h)

January

1: Wolves (h)

11: Bournemouth (a)

18: Tottenham (h)

21: Aston Villa (a)

February

1: Everton (h)

8: Brighton (a)

22: Manchester United (a)

29: Liverpool (h)

March

7: Crystal Palace (a)

14: Leicester City (h)

21: Burnley (a)

April

4: Southampton (h)

11: Chelsea (a)

18: Norwich City (h)

25: Newcastle United (h)

May

2: West Ham United (a)

9: Manchester City (h)

17: Arsenal (a)

Follow the Premier League with Sky Sports

From the 2019/20 season in the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports customers will be able to enjoy:

128 exclusively live Premier League matches.

First pick of matches for every weekend of the Premier League season.

The best punditry team in football including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp and Graeme Souness.

New Saturday Night Football slots, presented by Kelly Cates, plus Friday Night Football, Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.

In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches.

Extended highlights On Demand through Game of the Day and Match Choice.

Find out more about Sky Sports

The key dates of the Premier League 2019/20 season

The new season is scheduled to start on Friday August 9 and will conclude on Sunday May 17.

Meanwhile, the Community Shield between Manchester City and Liverpool will take place on Sunday August 4.

The Champions League final will be played in Istanbul on May 30 - two weeks before the start of Euro 2020 on June 12.

Take Your Seat for more live Premier League games than ever before. To upgrade ahead of the new season, click here