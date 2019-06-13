West Ham fixtures: Premier League 2019/20

West Ham will start the 2019/20 Premier League season at home to defending champions Manchester City on August 10.

Manuel Pellegrini's side face promoted clubs Norwich on August 31 and Aston Villa on September 14 before they host Manchester United at the London Stadium on September 21.

The Hammers have back-to-back London derbies at the end of November, with a home match against Tottenham on November 23 coming before a trip to Chelsea on November 30.

Premier League winter break For the first time this season the Premier League will have a mid-season break. Five matches will be played on February 8 and the other five on February 15. That split will be confirmed in December when the broadcast picks are announced.

European champions Liverpool travel to the London Stadium on December 21, while West Ham have a Boxing Day London derby against Crystal Palace.

They head to Tottenham on March 21 before Chelsea visit the London Stadium the following matchweek on April 4.

The Hammers will then travel to Old Trafford for their penultimate game of the season on May 9 before they finish their campaign at home to Aston Villa on May 17.

August

10: Manchester City (h)

17: Brighton (a)

24: Watford (a)

31: Norwich City (h)

September

14: Aston Villa (a)

21: Manchester United (h)

28: Bournemouth (a)

October

5: Crystal Palace (h)

19: Everton (a)

26: Sheffield United (h)

November

2: Newcastle United (h)

9: Burnley (a)

23: Tottenham Hotspur (h)

30: Chelsea (a)

December

3: Wolves (a)

7: Arsenal (h)

14: Southampton (a)

21: Liverpool (h)

26: Crystal Palace (a)

28: Leicester City (h)

January

1: Bournemouth (h)

11: Sheffield United (a)

18: Everton (h)

21: Leicester City (a)

February

1: Brighton (h)

8: Manchester City (a)

22: Liverpool (a)

29: Southampton (h)

March

7: Arsenal (a)

14: Wolves (h)

21: Tottenham Hotspur (a)

April

4: Chelsea (h)

11: Newcastle United (a)

18: Burnley (h)

25: Norwich City (a)

May

2: Watford (h)

9: Manchester United (a)

17: Aston Villa (h)

The key dates of the Premier League 2019/20 season

The new season is scheduled to start on Friday, August 9 and will conclude on Sunday, May 17.

Meanwhile, the Community Shield between Manchester City and Liverpool will take place on Sunday, August 4.

The Champions League final will be played in Istanbul on May 30 - two weeks before the start of Euro 2020 on June 12.

