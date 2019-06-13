Wolves fixtures: Premier League 2019/20

Wolves will start their 2019/20 Premier League campaign with a trip to Leicester on August 10.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side face Manchester United in their first home match on August 17, before they take on defending Premier League champions Manchester City at the Etihad on October 5.

Wolves host Midlands rivals Aston Villa at Molineux on November 9, with the reverse fixture at Villa Park coming on April 4.

Premier League winter break For the first time this season the Premier League will have a mid-season break. Five matches will be played on February 8 and the other five on February 15. That split will be confirmed in December when the broadcast picks are announced.

The festive period sees Wolves play Manchester City at home on Boxing Day before travelling to face European champions Liverpool at Anfield on December 28.

Wolves face the Reds again at home on January 21 before they travel to play Manchester United in their next match on February 1.

Santo's side end the season with a tough trip to Chelsea's Stamford Bridge on May 17.

August

10: Leicester City (a)

17: Manchester United (h)

24: Burnley (h)

31: Everton (a)

September

14: Chelsea (h)

21: Crystal Palace (a)

28: Watford (h)

October

5: Manchester City (a)

19: Southampton (h)

26: Newcastle United (a)

November

2: Arsenal (a)

9: Aston Villa (h)

23: Bournemouth (a)

30: Sheffield United (h)

December

3: West Ham United (h)

7: Brighton (a)

14: Tottenham Hotspur (h)

21: Norwich City (a)

26: Manchester City (h)

28: Liverpool (a)

January

1: Watford (a)

11: Newcastle United (h)

18: Southampton (a)

21: Liverpool (h)

February

1: Manchester United (a)

8: Leicester City (h)

22: Norwich City (h)

29: Tottenham Hotspur (a)

March

7: Brighton (h)

14: West Ham United (a)

21: Bournemouth (h)

April

4: Aston Villa (a)

11: Arsenal (h)

18: Sheffield United (a)

25: Everton (h)

May

2: Burnley (a)

9: Crystal Palace (h)

17: Chelsea (a)

Follow the Premier League with Sky Sports

From the 2019/20 season in the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports customers will be able to enjoy:

128 exclusively live Premier League matches.

First pick of matches for every weekend of the Premier League season.

The best punditry team in football including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp and Graeme Souness.

New Saturday Night Football slots, presented by Kelly Cates, plus Friday Night Football, Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.

In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches.

Extended highlights On Demand through Game of the Day and Match Choice.

Find out more about Sky Sports

The key dates of the Premier League 2019/20 season

The new season is scheduled to start on Saturday August 10 and will conclude on Sunday May 17.

Meanwhile, the Community Shield between Manchester City and Liverpool will take place on Sunday August 4.

The Champions League final will be played in Istanbul on May 30 - two weeks before the start of Euro 2020 on June 12.

Take Your Seat for more live Premier League games than ever before. To upgrade ahead of the new season, click here