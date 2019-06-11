Transfer Talk: Man Utd look to overhaul defence with Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Harry Maguire is wanted by Manchester United and Manchester City

The Transfer Talk podcast is back with another episode as the summer transfer window hots up.

Host David Garrido is joined in the studio by Sky Sports News reporter Dave Reed and Sky Sports football writer Adam Bate to discuss all the major transfer stories.

As Manchester City and Manchester United prepare to go head to head to sign Leicester's Harry Maguire, our panel debate whether he is worth a world-record fee for a defender.

Also discussed is Man United's pursuit of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and why he is in such high demand after one full season with Crystal Palace.

Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan joins the show to provide an update on the future of Matthijs de Ligt and gives his view on which big stars from the Eredivisie are likely to move to the Premier League this summer.

Finally, the SPFL's all-time leading goalscorer Kris Boyd phones in to weigh in on what Rangers need to do to stop Celtic winning nine in a row.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

As well as keeping an eye on Sky Sports News, make sure you don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the return of the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.