Europe's young talent live on Sky Sports

Federico Chiesa

The Fiorentina winger already has 13 caps for the Italy senior squad, but at the age of 21, Federico Chiesa still qualifies for the youth side after an eye-catching season.

He played 41 times in all competitions with 12 goals - the highest for Fiorentina last season - and nine assists, and the versatile attacker is already linked to a number of clubs despite the Serie A side insisting Chiesa is not for sale.

TuttoMercatoWeb says he is a prime summer target for Liverpool, while Sky Italia claim he has already agreed terms with Juventus. Inter and Tottenham have also been touted, among others.

Lorenzo Pellegrini

Lorenzo Pellegrini scored Italy's first goal at the U21 Euros in 2017, and, despite ten caps at senior level, will once again be in action - this time at a home championships.

It is likely to be his last appearance at U21 level too, with the Roma midfielder turning 23 on June 19, but Premier League fans could be seeing much more of Pellegrini next season.

Many media outlets in Europe have linked him with Arsenal and Tottenham, with Calciomercato reporting that his agent was in London recently. Pellegrini's release clause reportedly stands at €35m (£31.1m).

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is already one of the most talked about players this window. Sky Sports News understands that Manchester United are preparing to make a second improved bid for him after having their initial £40m bid rejected.

The 21-year-old burst onto the scene at Selhurst Park in February 2018 and went on to make 35 Premier League appearances last season. He was named as the Crystal Palace Player of the Year for the 2018/19 season, as well as earning the club's Player of the Month awards for August, September, October, and March.

It has been a whirlwind international career too. After making one appearance for the DR Congo U20 side in 2015, he was called into the England U20 side in March 2018 - although he was sent off on his debut - and played one further game before earning an U21 call-up in September of the same year. So far, he has earned two caps.

James Maddison

Some may be surprised not to see James Maddison included in the senior England squad, although manager Gareth Southgate explained: "I think he's in with a really strong U21 group, but at the moment I think that others are ahead of him [at senior level]."

The Sun has reported that the 22-year-old has told his current club Leicester that he is happy to stay - despite reported interest from Liverpool, Tottenham, and Manchester United - and will be rewarded with a bumper new deal.

Maddison was a revelation in his first Premier League season after signing from Norwich last summer, scoring seven goals with another seven assists. He was also the only player to create 100 goalscoring chances in the Premier League this season, two ahead of now-Real Madrid man Eden Hazard.

Pablo Fornals

West Ham fans will be able to get their first glimpse of Pablo Fornals during the tournament after the Spanish midfielder completed his move to the Hammers from Villarreal on Friday.

Fornals is pushing the age barrier for the U21 Euros - turning 23 in February - but will be a handy inclusion for Luis de la Fuente's side.

He has had a consistent few seasons for Villarreal, making 35 appearances in both seasons since his Malaga move with three and two goals respectively.

Dani Ceballos

The Real Madrid midfielder was named player of the tournament in 2017, helping Spain to the final, and he's set to be a key player again for De La Fuente's side.

Already a full Spain international with six caps, Ceballos will be looking to shine again on the big stage as he looks to nail down a regular spot in Zinedine Zidane's midfield at Real next season.

His future could lie away from the Bernabeu, though, if Zidane's summer spending spree continues and potential moves for the likes of Christian Eriksen and Paul Pogba come to fruition. Spanish publication AS claims Mauricio Pochettino is keen on bringing Ceballos to Tottenham in this transfer window,

Moussa Dembele

Well known to many for his time in Scotland with Celtic, Dembele enjoyed a promising first season back in France with Lyon.

He scored 17 goals in all competitions for the French club, including eight in his last 12 appearances in Ligue 1, and he will be hoping to continue that form and fire France to a second Euro U21 title - a first since 1988.

The 22-year-old's goals last season have not gone unnoticed, with Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal reportedly enquiring about the forward's availability, according to L'Equipe.

Houssem Aouar

Big things are expected of Aouar, who is already an integral member of Lyon's midfield.

The 20-year-old, who scored seven goals and registered seven assists in 37 appearances, enjoyed a fine season for the French club, catching the eye with a number of impressive performances in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola singled him out for praise following Manchester City's Champions League meeting with Lyon last year, saying: "Houssem Aouar is a very good player, he is incredible. We talk a lot about Tanguy Ndombele, but Aouar is also excellent. He's always very calm with the ball at his feet, with an excellent technical quality."

City have since been linked with a move for Aouar, and the French youngster has added fuel to the fire with his praise for Pep Guardiola. "Wouldn't you like to play for Manchester City? They are a big European club," he told Canal+. "Then there is Pep Guardiola who is the reference for me in terms of a manager. He sees everything before anyone else."

Luka Jovic

Jovic's future is already sorted after Real Madrid paid Eintracht Frankfurt £52.4m to bring him to the Bernabeu.

The 21-year-old, who has six caps and two goals for Serbia, enjoyed a spectacular season, scoring 30 goals in 53 appearances for club and country.

He also became the youngest-ever Bundesliga player to score five goals in one game, as well as finishing as the second highest scorer in last season's Europa League behind Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, and he'll be hoping to carry that form into the tournament.

Joachim Andersen (Sampdoria)

The highly-rated centre-back has been linked with a number of Europe's top clubs after a number of impressive performances at the heart of Sampdoria's defence.

Alongside Lorenzo Tonelli, the 23-year-old has helped tighten up a defence that conceded 60 goals in Italy's top-flight two seasons ago, bringing their goals conceded per 90 down to 1.0 from 1.57.

The 6ft 4in defender has also impressed with the ball at his feet, completing the second-highest number of long balls of any outfield player in Serie A.

Arsenal, who have been heavily linked with a move for Andersen and his Sampdoria team-mate Dennis Praet, are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements this summer and will be keeping a close eye on the Denmark defender.

