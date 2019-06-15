Euro paper talk: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp impressed by Lille midfielder Nicolas Pepe

Liverpool have jumped to the front of the queue to sign Lille midfielder Pepe

France

Liverpool have jumped to the front of the queue to sign Nicolas Pepe. The 24-year-old, also a target for FC Bayern and Inter, has impressed manager Jurgen Klopp. The European champions are willing to sell Mohamed Salah if Pepe joins. (Le10Sport)

New PSG sporting director Leonardo wants to deliver a gift to manager Thomas Tuchel in the shape of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The powerhouse midfielder was tipped to join Juventus but Leonardo has wasted no time in his new role and has already set up meetings with the player's entourage. (Le10Sport)

Spain

As soon as Matthijs de Ligt's future is sorted agent Mino Raiola will turn his attention to getting Paul Pogba to Real Madrid. The club believe the midfielder can have a big impact both on and off of the pitch, with his appeal in Asia a key factor in Florentino Perez's pursuit of the World Cup winner. (Marca)

Once the midfield area has been addressed by Real Madrid, 'Operation Exit' will get underway with the club looking to raise over €200m in player sales. Keylor Navas, Gareth Bale, Isco, Mariano Diaz and Marcelo have all been named as possible players to depart this summer. (Marca)

Atletico Madrid want to sign Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente this summer. With instrumental midfielder Rodri a transfer target for Manchester City and FC Bayern, plans are in place for the eventuality that the former Villarreal man's release clause is activated. Llorente's father has confirmed Diego Simeone is interested in adding his son to his squad. (AS)

Barcelona want to add Borussia Dortmund full-back Raphael Guerreiro to their ranks. The Bundesliga side could well be open to cashing in having already signed Nico Schulz. The La Liga champions believe a fee of €25m may be enough to guarantee the versatile Portugal international. (Sport)

Germany

Borussia Dortmund are looking to bring Mats Hummels back to the club. After impressing at the Westfalenstadion, Hummels returned to FC Bayern in 2016. However, the Bavarians have invested heavily in defenders this summer, signing Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez, and are open to selling the 30-year-old. (SportBild)

Italy

Juventus have identified Tanguy Ndombele as an alternative to Paul Pogba. The Serie A champions wanted to re-sign the World Cup winner but appear to have missed out with Real Madrid his preferred destination. The club feel Tottenham Hotspur transfer target Ndombele is the perfect replacement and a €60m deal is being discussed. (Calciomercato)