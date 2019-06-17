Ben Godfrey close to new Norwich City deal

Godfrey scored four goals and made two assists in 31 games for Norwich last season.

Ben Godfrey is close to reaching an agreement with Norwich over a new five-year contract, to fend off interest from Manchester United, Tottenham and Lyon.

The England U20 defender signed a three-year deal last summer but the new and improved terms could keep him at Carrow Road until 2024.

Godfrey starred for Daniel Farke's side as they returned to the Premier League as champions after a three-year spell in the Championship.

The 20 year-old was expected to raise up to £20m in the transfer market.

Godfrey arrived at Norwich in 2016 after coming through the ranks at National League North side York City.

He has two England U20s caps and made 53 appearances for Shrewsbury Town whilst on loan at Montgomery Waters Meadow during 2017/18.