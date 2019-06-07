Onel Hernandez signs new four-year contract with Norwich

Onel Hernandez has signed a new four-year deal with Norwich

Norwich winger Onel Hernandez has signed a new four-year deal with the newly-promoted club.

Hernandez has become an influential figure for the Canaries since joining from German side Eintracht Braunschweig in January 2018, and he played a key role as they won the Championship.

The new deal will see the 26-year-old, who is set to become the first Cuban to play in the Premier League, remain at Carrow Road until June 2023.

He said on the club website: "It feels amazing to sign a new contract with the club.

Hernandez scored eight goals in 40 appearances in the Championship last season

"Throughout the season, there was togetherness in the changing rooms, training ground and everywhere around you. Everyone supported each other including the players that weren't much involved on the pitch which was incredible and a

massive part of the team's success.

"I have never lifted a trophy in my life and to lift it in front of all the fans and them celebrating with us, the feeling was incredible. You can never forget those memories and I will have them for the rest of my life."

Hernandez revealed he only knew one word of English when he arrived at Norwich and is relishing the chance to fulfil a childhood dream by playing in the Premier League next season.

"Before I came to England, it was a dream of mine to compete in this league so for me to achieve it with Norwich, I feel very happy and proud," he said.

"The Premier League is the toughest league in the world, so I know I will have to work hard to achieve my targets of creating more goals and assists for the team."