Faye White is the guest in the first edition of our France 2019 Weekly Round-up sponsored by Visa

Sky Sports have come together in partnership with Visa to bring you all the very latest from the tournament in France with a new weekly show.

Laura Woods will be joined by guests to review the on-pitch action, looking back at the moments that changed the game and go behind the scenes with the home nations teams as well as previewing the matches still to come.

Episode 1

In the first episode, Woods and former England captain Faye White review the opening week of the Women's World Cup in which England edged out Scotland in both sides' opening match and the USA put 13 - yes thirteen - past Thailand. But were the goal celebrations disrespectful?

Check back in here each week for the latest edition of the Weekly Round-up.