Paul Scholes fined £8,000 for breaching FA's betting rules

Paul Scholes has been fined £8,000 and warned about his future conduct after being found to have breached the Football Association's betting rules.

The former Manchester United midfielder was alleged to have placed 140 bets on football matches between August 2015 and 2019, contrary to FA rule E8.

The period relates to when Scholes was a part-owner of non-league side Salford City but before his appointment as Oldham manager in February 2019.

A statement from Scholes read: "I accept last week's ruling. I would like to apologise and I understand and fully accept the fine imposed by the FA.

"It was a genuine mistake and was not done with any deliberate intention to flout the rules.

"I wrongly believed that as long as there was no personal connection between me and any of the matches that I bet upon then there would be no issue.

"However I understand now that this is not the case and I should have taken steps to verify this at the time."