Antonio Valencia joins LDU Quito after leaving Manchester United

Antonio Valencia has completed a free transfer to LDU Quito after leaving Manchester United.

The Ecuador international left United when his contract expired this summer and despite being linked to a number of clubs - including those in the Premier League - he has returned to his native country.

Valencia made over 400 appearances for United since joining from Wigan in 2009, winning two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups before captaining the side to Europa League glory in 2017.

Valencia was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson from Wigan in 2009

The 33-year-old was converted from a winger to a full-back during his time at Old Trafford, and his last game for the club was a 2-0 defeat to Cardiff on the final day of the 2018-19 season.

Valencia started his career in Quito with El Nacional before leaving for Villarreal in 2005. He left the La Liga side on loan in 2006 to join Wigan, before making his move permanent after two years.

LDU Quito won the Ecuadorian Serie A last year and are seventh at the midway point this season.

