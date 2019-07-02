Motherwell sign Devante Cole on loan from Wigan

Motherwell have signed Devante Cole on loan from Wigan

Motherwell have signed the son of former Manchester United striker Andrew Cole, Devante, on loan from Wigan.

The 24-year-old forward becomes Motherwell's seventh summer signing and joins until January.

The Manchester City academy graduate has scored 40 career goals during spells with Barnsley, MK Dons, Bradford, Fleetwood and Burton Albion.

Cole in action for Fleetwood Town

He joined Wigan from Fleetwood for an undisclosed fee in January 2018 but is yet to start a game for the Latics and was loaned to Burton in the first half of last season, netting twice in 16 games.

Cole told Motherwell's website: "The manager has told me that he's looking for pace, creativity and goals in the forward areas, and I'm hoping to bring that to the team."

Well boss Stephen Robinson added: "Devante is one we've been tracking for quite some time, so we're really pleased to have got it over the line.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson is hoping the signing of Cole provides his team with added firepower

"He's quick and his stats prove he is a natural finisher. Crucially, he's also adept [at] playing wider and some of his best and most productive football has came from the flanks.

"He also scores all types of goals and we hope he adds real firepower to the top end of the pitch."

