Jamie Walker returns to Hearts after leaving Wigan

Jamie Walker has returned to Hearts

Jamie Walker admits he has got unfinished business at Tynecastle after clinching his return to Hearts.

The 26-year-old midfielder is back in Gorgie after agreeing a three-year deal following his Wigan exit. The Jambos academy graduate scored 40 goals in 181 appearances during his first spell at Hearts, and provided 35 assists.

But he admits being left frustrated by his 18-month stint at the DW Stadium as injury and form left him a by-stander for much of his time with the Latics. He says he is determined to prove himself all over again after being welcomed back to Hearts by boss Craig Levein.

Walker in action for Wigan

"I'm delighted to be back," he told the Hearts website. "This club means a lot to me and I can't wait to get back playing every week. It's been frustrating [the past 18 months]. As a football player you want to be playing football.

"I've no bad words to say about Wigan. I went there, sometimes things don't work out and that happened. I'm delighted to be back here now. I've got over my injury and I'm just looking forward to getting back playing.

"I think the last six months when I was here before I left I wasn't in the best of form but I think if I can find the form of the previous goals and assists mentioned then I'll be delighted. Here's to hopefully another 40-odd goals.

"I'm over the moon. When Craig gave me the opportunity, the phonecall to come back, it was always on my mind to return here - maybe a bit quicker than I expected - but I'm delighted to be back and I'm going to prove to everyone that I want to be here and I'm going to do well."