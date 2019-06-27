Hearts sign Conor Washington on two-year-deal

Conor Washington will link up with Northern Ireland team-mate Michael Smith at Hearts

Hearts have signed Northern Ireland striker Conor Washington on a two-year deal.

Washington has joined the Scottish Premiership side on a free transfer after being released by Sheffield United at the end of his one-year contract.

The 27-year-old made 22 appearances for the Blades, without scoring a goal, as they won promotion to the Premier League.

Prior to his move to Sheffield United, Washington had scored 14 goals in 98 games for QPR during a two-and-a-half-year stay, while he has also played for Peterborough and Newport.

Washington made 22 appearances for the Blades last season

Washington will link up with Hearts' assistant coach Austin MacPhee, who is part of Northern Ireland's coaching staff, and international team-mate full-back Michael Smith.

He is the second summer arrival at Tynecastle following Craig Halkett, who signed a pre-contract agreement in April, from Livingston.

