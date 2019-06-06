Steven Naismith says he will 'probably' be a Hearts player next season

Naismith scored 14 goals for Hearts last season despite his injury problems

Steven Naismith says he still intends to sign a contract with Hearts despite not reaching an agreement with the club yet.

The Scotland international has been on loan at Tynecastle for the last 18 months and has been in talks for several months about a deal to sign for the club when his contract at Norwich expires at the end of June.

"Hearts are going to look after themselves when they are investing in someone my age, and I'm going to look after myself," the 32-year-old said.

"The process is what it is, you need to just go through it. I'm sure it will get concluded at some point. That's the intention.

"Until it's signed, you are not going to turn around and say it's definitely happening."

Naismith remains confident his future lies at Tynecastle

But Naismith, who has not played since picking up a knee injury at the end of February, is still confident his future is with Hearts.

"As I've got older I am pretty relaxed about it," he added. "I have enjoyed it so much there."

"It looks probably where I'll be playing, but a lot of the things within a contract just take time."