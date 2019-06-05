Sheffield United unlikely to sell George Baldock to Celtic

George Baldock joined Sheffield United from MK Dons in 2017

Sheffield United are unlikely to sell full-back George Baldock to Scottish champions Celtic, Sky Sports News understands.

The Scottish champions have approached the Premier League new boys, hoping to tempt the former MK Dons defender to Celtic Park.

Notes from a Celtic recruitment meeting in April, which were leaked earlier this week, suggested the club were looking to sign at least one right back in the summer window.

1:14 Sheffield United's players and management took to the streets on an open-top bus to celebrate their Premier League promotion Sheffield United's players and management took to the streets on an open-top bus to celebrate their Premier League promotion

The 26-year old Baldock, who has one year left on his contract, made 27 appearances for the Blades as they secured promotion to the Premier League and the club are keen to keep him at Bramall Lane.

Boss Chris Wilder has previously said he will give the players who earned Sheffield United promotion the chance to prove themselves in the Premier League next season.

United are yet to make a signing during the summer transfer window, but Sky Sports News understands that the South Yorkshire club are keen to add Brentford forward Ollie Watkins to their squad ahead of their first season back in the top flight since 2006-07.