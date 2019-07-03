Ayoze Perez departure would worsen Newcastle nightmare, say Good Morning Transfers team

2:28 The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss Ayoze Perez's proposed move from Newcastle to Leicester after the two clubs agreed a £30m fee for the striker The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss Ayoze Perez's proposed move from Newcastle to Leicester after the two clubs agreed a £30m fee for the striker

Selling Ayoze Perez would only worsen Newcastle's nightmare spell - and sums up their problems, the Good Morning Transfers team said.

Newcastle agreed a £30m fee to sell the 25-year-old Spanish forward - their top goalscorer in the last two seasons - to Leicester yesterday, with the player understood to be undergoing a medical on Wednesday at the King Power Stadium.

The news broke less than 48 hours after boss Rafael Benitez's contract expired at St James' Park - leaving the club without a manager.

Sky Sports News reporter Anton Toloui told Good Morning Transfers: "It says a lot about where he [Perez] was at the club, he's got ambitions - he still wants to get into the Spain team in his late 20s - and he thinks he can't do that at Newcastle.

Mike Ashley has been a hugely divisive figure at Newcastle

"This won't be an easy decision for him though. He moved to Newcastle as a young man, he made it his home which was a big move as an U21 player. He settled into the area and the squad, and for him to turn round and say I need to move on now says a lot about where Newcastle are."

Newcastle should have tried to keep Perez at the club this season given their unstable preparations for 2019/20 with Benitez's departure, Jaydee Dyer added.

Ayoze Perez scored 11 league goals in 2018/19, including a hat-trick against Southampton

He said: "As a Newcastle fan now, how do you understand what's going on at your club?" He should've been one of the players who they turned round and said 'you're staying here, so we can rebuild this club with a new manager'. To see him leave for £30m in this market, it's questionable."

Rafa Benitez was appointed manager of Chinese side Dalian Yifang on Tuesday, ending his three-year stay at St James' Park.

Before he was unveiled in China he spoke to The Times about the reasons for his Newcastle departure, explaining: "I wanted to stay, 100 per cent. I wanted to develop a project, to be competitive, to compete in the cups and to be as close as possible to the top of the league, but you have to have the tools.

"If you don't, then you suffer, because you're at the bottom of the table, every point is massive and you know that a mistake could mean relegation. That would be a disaster for the whole city."

Who next for Newcastle?

Porto manager Sergio Conceicao is reportedly interested in the job, while Nice claim they have received no approach for Patrick Vieira and Jose Mourinho has distanced himself from the speculation surrounding a move to the North East.

Porto boss Sergio Conceicao, whose finished two points off Primeira Liga winners Benfica in 2018/19

Sky Bet rank Manchester City assistant manager Mikel Arteta as the favourite for the job, with Belgium and former Everton boss Roberto Martinez just behind.

