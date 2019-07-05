Youri Tielemans travelling to Leicester to complete permanent move

Youri Tielemans spent the second half of last season on loan at Leicester

Youri Tielemans is on a flight to Birmingham on Friday evening, with Leicester City and Monaco close to agreeing a club-record fee for the Belgian international, Sky Sports News has learned.

Sky Sports News expects the final fee to be around £40m and he is due to head to Leicester on Friday evening to begin a medical and discuss personal terms.

The 22-year-old is now set to become Brendan Rodgers' third signing of the summer after full-back James Justin arrived from Luton and Ayoze Perez joined from Newcastle for £30m.

Tielemans starred for Leicester

It is thought Monaco have agreed to allow Tielemans to travel to the East Midlands now that they are confident an agreement can be reached.

At this stage it does not involve a swap deal with Adrien Silva moving from Leicester to the Ligue 1 side, even though Silva impressed while on loan there last season.

A deal for the Portuguese is being discussed separately with Monaco - though it is understood there is also interest in the midfielder from elsewhere.

Tielemans spent the second half of last season on loan at the King Power stadium, making 13 appearances, scoring three goals and adding four assists.

Tielemans is set to become Brendan Rodgers' third signing of the summer

His performances alerted a number of other top clubs, in the Premier League and Europe, but Leicester have worked hard to secure him after Rodgers made him his number one transfer target.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this week that Tielemans had made it clear to his agent that Leicester was his preferred destination, even though it was suggested Manchester United might come in for him if Paul Pogba leaves Old Trafford this summer.

