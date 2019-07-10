Dennis Praet: Leicester interested in Sampdoria midfielder

Dennis Praet was part of the Belgium squad at the 2018 World Cup, but did not make it onto the pitch

Leicester are interested in signing Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet, according to Sky in Italy.

The 25-year-old is likely to cost the Foxes more than £15m, and AC Milan and Valencia are also understood to be keen.

Praet played with Youri Tielemans, who joined Leicester for £35m from Monaco earlier this week, at Anderlecht before moving to Sampdoria.

Praet, who had a trial with Arsenal as a teenager, scored twice and recorded three assists in 37 games for the Serie A side last season.

His agent has confirmed Milan's interest, and added: "There are other clubs that want to sign him, especially abroad. They've already shown their interest."

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports brings you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market with three new shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.