Paris Saint-Germain discuss Neymar punishment

Paris Saint-Germain are in talks over whether to withhold Neymar's monthly bonus after he failed to attend their pre-season training sessions this week, Sky Sports News understands.

It is believed the club are treating his no-show seriously after claiming there was no agreement for him to extend his stay in Brazil after Copa America.

PSG's version of events is disputed by the player following a strongly-worded statement on Monday.

It is understood PSG are considering whether to withhold a monthly bonus in his contract, determined by a percentage of his salary, for allegedly failing to honour his club commitments this week.

Every player at the club is entitled to receive the bonus, based on fulfilling contractual obligations which include conduct.

Sky Sports News understands Neymar's salary is more than £500,000-a-week, and his impacted bonus is likely to exceed £100,000.

Neymar appeared in church in a video posted on his father's Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon.

He expects to return to PSG on Monday (15 July) after injury prevented him from taking part in Copa America.

Leonardo, PSG's sporting director, says he can leave the club if there is an offer that "suits all parties.". He added it is "clear to everyone" what the Brazil star's desire is and claimed there has been "superficial" contact with Barcelona.

Neymar's spokeswoman, Day Crespo, said the player will return to France on 15 July as agreed "weeks ago."

Crespo told The Associated Press the club knew Neymar scheduled a video shooting today (10 July) and an event at his institute on Saturday (13 July) before he returns to Paris.

"Neymar's institute has organised this event for five years and everyone knows of those dates," she said. "After those dates he will be present with the group on July 15, as he informed the club weeks ago."

