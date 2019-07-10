Are Neymar and Paul Pogba signings good investments for clubs this transfer window?

3:54 Football finance expert Kieran Maguire argues any potential transfer outlay could be offset by the players' global brand appeal Football finance expert Kieran Maguire argues any potential transfer outlay could be offset by the players' global brand appeal

Any huge transfer outlay on Neymar and Paul Pogba could be offset by their global appeal, according to football finance expert Kieran Maguire.

Being two of the biggest names in world football, summer moves for either is expected to see eye-watering transfer fees involved.

Brazilian Neymar became the world's most expensive player ever two summers ago when PSG paid £198m to sign him from Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Manchester United paid Juventus £89m three years ago for Pogba's services - which was the world record until the Neymar deal went through.

However, Maguire believes any deal could prove value for money when considering the additional global attraction both players have as brands.

0:57 Could PSG and Atletico Madrid learn from Manchester United's handling of Paul Pogba when dealing with the futures of Neymar and Antoine Griezmann? Could PSG and Atletico Madrid learn from Manchester United's handling of Paul Pogba when dealing with the futures of Neymar and Antoine Griezmann?

"Neymar has 122m followers on Instagram - when he joined PSG he instantly brought five million new followers to the club's own account," Maguire said.

"PSG also leveraged Neymar's fame and standing on social media to negotiate better commercial deals which will have helped cover his transfer fee and wages.

"So it would be a financial loss to PSG which would be picked up by Barcelona if he went to them.

"Barcelona will see him as an investment because he is so popular globally as a brand in his own right."

Although Pogba may not have as big a social media pull as Neymar, the same principle still applies for the France midfielder.

1:33 Paul Pogba has a 'heart of gold' and does not need to be sold, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who believes there is 'an agenda' against the Man United midfielder Paul Pogba has a 'heart of gold' and does not need to be sold, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who believes there is 'an agenda' against the Man United midfielder

"He doesn't quite have the same allure as Neymar but he still has 36m followers which is still more than Manchester United itself," Maguire added.

"Paul Pogba is also multi-lingual and if you take a look at his Instagram account the images of him at the Adidas store in New York brought huge numbers.

"It helps a lot when clubs are trying to increase their global potential and it's absolutely essential for the major clubs of today because they are constantly trying to attract new interest, new fans and new sponsors across the world."

