Premier League introduces head-to-head record between teams in bid to avoid play-off

The Premier League have altered their rules ahead of the new season

The Premier League will use the head-to-head record between two sides level on points to determine their league positions in a bid to avoid the need for an end-of-season play-off.

The new rule has been introduced ahead of the 2019/20 season, and will come into effect if teams are level on points, goal difference and goals scored.

Under the previous rules, teams level on those three criteria would be forced to take part in a play-off to determine which one took the higher position.

But their head-to-head record will now come into effect in that scenario, with the team with the most points taking the higher place.

If the sides are level on points in their head-to-head record, the team with the most away goals in the matches between them finish higher.

If the teams still cannot be separated a play-off will take place at a neutral venue, with the format, timing and venue to be determined by the Premier League

The rule will apply to teams fighting for the title and European qualification, as well as sides battling against relegation.