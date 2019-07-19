Super 6: Six things to consider for the 2019/20 season with £2m up for grabs

Super 6 will host a £2m Jackpot if two million players enter

The Soccer Saturday Super 6 is back for the new football season, and a biggest ever jackpot prize of £2m could be up for grabs!

You heard right. Super 6 will have a £2m jackpot for the first round of the season, but that condition is only if Super 6 reaches two million entries for their first round of the season.

But do not forget - it is not just the first round of fixtures - it is all season with plenty of chances to win.

Here, we take a look at things to consider for your new Super 6 campaign...

Every second counts

A game of football can sometimes last nearly 100 minutes, and every single second counts when it comes to the final score.

The 2018/19 season saw plenty of last-minute winners, and those teams with a record of netting late may be worth considering.

Kenneth Zohore helped a Super 6 player to victory with a late winner at St Mary's last season

For example, one Super 6 player, Debbie, was one scoreline short of success last season, and looked as if she had missed out on the jackpot heading into the final minutes with Cardiff beating Southampton 1-0.

However, Jack Stephens' 91st-minute strike - combined with Kenneth Zohore's winner just moments later - saw the game finish 2-1, giving Debbie 250,000 reasons to celebrate.

It isn't over until it's over!

The form guide

Points, goals, and facts do not lie. All of the those can shape and mould your predictions. Those in form are always worth considering and top teams are often backed for victory, particularly at home.

The Super 6 site is packed full of all the information you need, including form across the last six games, which can be viewed on a game-specific basis, along with what others are predicting.

Utilise the statistics available when making your predictions.

Will you back the favourites at home this season?

Pundits predictions

As ever, the Soccer Saturday team will be providing their predictions for every game, and you can go head-to-head with the pundits to see if you can beat them.

Do you listen to them or go with your gut? Check out what they are saying and decide if you have the courage to go against the grain.

You can view what the pundits are going for each week, along with their explanations.

Do not doubt yourself

If your gut tells you to go with one team and your mate's prediction makes you think twice, stick to your guns as you may regret it later on. Trust your instincts!

Or if there is a tough round of fixtures with teams you may not know as much about, do not shy away from the challenge - look at the form guide, their position in the table, what pundits say, and take a shot.

It is better than skipping a week; you have nothing to lose and have as much chance as the next person of capturing that all-important jackpot cash prize!

Make it a part of your routine

Will you have the edge over your mates in your Super 6 leagues?

There is nothing worse than realising you have missed the deadline for your Super 6 predictions, so make sure you have a regular routine in your week for checking and inputting predictions.

You can do it during your lunch break at work on Mondays and Fridays to make sure you do not miss a round. If you put in your predictions early, you can always go back and change them closer to kick-off.

To avoid missing out, download the Super 6 app from the Apple or Android app store and turn on your notifications so you can do them on the go.

Click here to download the app from the Apple Store or here for Google Play/Android

Bragging rights

Create a Super 6 league with your mates!

Play Super 6 with your friends, colleagues, and family by creating private leagues to see who has the superior football knowledge and prediction nous.

Like Sky Sports Fantasy Football, it really does get exciting as the rounds come thick and fast. Are you the consistent player or occasional big points scorer, or the one who falls behind in the title race?

It is great fun with your mates and adds excitement to the group chat on weekend and evenings. Who will reign supreme out of your friends, and who will be the surprise package?