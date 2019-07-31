Manchester United look to Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti - European Paper Talk

Will Samuel Umtiti leave Barcelona this summer?

With the 2019/20 season inching ever closer, clubs across Europe will be working hard to secure signings and offload unwanted players.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

France

Manchester United have sounded out Barcelona over a potential deal for Samuel Umtiti. United have made little progress in their pursuit of Leicester's Harry Maguire and have started to identify other targets. (Le10Sport)

Hertha Berlin have agreed terms with Watford over an £18.5m move for Dodi Lukebakio. The Belgian, who has played just 15 minutes for the Hornets, has agreed a five-year contract with the Bundesliga side. (L'Equipe)

Italy



Despite interest from Roma, Gonzalo Higuain looks set to stay at Juventus this summer. The Argentine has featured regularly under Maurizio Sarri in pre-season and will be deputy to Cristiano Ronaldo this term. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Roma will reopen talks with Tottenham this week over a potential deal for Toby Alderweireld. The Belgian's £25m release clause has now expired and Spurs will demand closer to £35m for the centre-back, who is out of contract in 2020. (La Repubblica)

Inter will lean on sister club Jiangsu Suning to finance a move for PSG forward Edinson Cavani. The Serie A side would pay £45m for the Uruguayan, with that fee covered by a future move to the Chinese Super League. (ItaSportPress)

0:56 The Good Morning Transfers panel believe Harry Maguire and Paulo Dybala can help Manchester United become title contenders The Good Morning Transfers panel believe Harry Maguire and Paulo Dybala can help Manchester United become title contenders

Germany

Bayern Munich boss Nico Kovac has apologised to Pep Guardiola for the German club's public pursuit of Leroy Sane. "I've spoken with Pep," he said. "I'm aware Sane has a contract and I also want to apologise to the club. Next time I will step on the brake." (Various)

The Bundesliga champions have, however, postponed their traditional squad photo as they still hope to sign the Manchester City winger. (Bild)

0:52 Gareth Bale won't accept a role on the Real Madrid bench this season as he'll want to be well prepared if Wales qualify for Euro 2020, according to Spanish football expert Alvaro Montero Gareth Bale won't accept a role on the Real Madrid bench this season as he'll want to be well prepared if Wales qualify for Euro 2020, according to Spanish football expert Alvaro Montero

RB Leipzig hope to sell Timo Werner this summer as the German forward will not sign a contract extension. "We would like to get a transfer fee," RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said. "There are numerous interested parties and top clubs have enquired." (Sport Bild)

Borussia Dortmund have joined the race to sign Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel. Dubbed the new Manuel Neuer, the 22-year-old stopper would cost under £15m as his contract expires next summer. (Sport Bild)

Spain

Gareth Bale feels he can outlast Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid. Los Blancos have endured an awful pre-season campaign and the Wales international believes a poor start to the campaign will see the French coach depart. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona are prepared to make a former offer to Paris Saint-Germain for Neymar, in what is the club's 'final assault' to land the Brazilian. (Sport)

Mikel Oyarzabal will not leave Real Sociedad for Manchester City this summer as the Premier League side are determined to keep Leroy Sane despite interest from Bayern Munich. (AS)

