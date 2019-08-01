Victor Camarasa: Crystal Palace in talks to sign Real Betis midfielder

Victor Camarasa impressed on loan at Cardiff last season

Crystal Palace are in talks to sign Real Betis midfielder Victor Camarasa, Sky Sports News understands.

The 25-year-old Spaniard spent last season on loan at Cardiff, scoring five goals and registering four assists in 33 matches.

Palace are keen to sign up to four players before the Premier League transfer window closes on August 8.

Roy Hodgson's side have had a quiet window up to now, with Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Stephen Henderson and Swansea forward Jordan Ayew their only arrivals.

The Eagles are also determined to keep Wilfried Zaha at Selhurst Park this season.

Arsenal and Everton have both had bids turned down for Wilfried Zaha

Arsenal and Everton have had bids for the Ivorian forward turned down this summer, while Napoli are understood to be willing to offer £54.6m to take him to Serie A.

