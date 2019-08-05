Burnley's £8m bid for Dael Fry rejected by Middlesbrough

Dael Fry won the Toulon Tournament with England's U21 side in 2018

Middlesbrough have rejected an £8m bid from Burnley for defender Dael Fry, Sky Sports News understands.

Fry, 21, has represented England at multiple youth levels and was part of the U21 squad which won the 2018 Toulon tournament.

The centre-back has made 54 appearances for Middlesbrough since making his debut as a 17-year-old in 2015.

He spent the 2016/17 on loan at Rotherham United, making 10 appearances.

Burnley could lose James Tarkowski to Leicester City before Thursday's transfer deadline

Burnley are in the market for a centre-back as Leicester City consider making an approach to sign James Tarkowski, after the Foxes sold Harry Maguire to Manchester United for £80m.

It is understood that Tarkowski is expected to cost over £40m - with a £50m release clause existing in his contract.

