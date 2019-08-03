Leicester consider James Tarkowski and Nathan Ake as Harry Maguire replacements

James Tarkowski is expected to cost Leicester over £40m

Leicester are considering either Burnley's James Tarkowski or Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake to replace Harry Maguire as he verges on completing his move to Manchester United, Sky Sports News has been told.

The Foxes have had informal conversations about both players with Burnley prepared to do business on Tarkowski.

Sky Sports News understands Bournemouth are reluctant to let Ake leave because he is central to Eddie Howe's plans this season.

Leicester have also been linked with Brighton's Lewis Dunk but he is not thought to be on their list of targets and Seagulls boss Graham Potter says he expects him to stay.

Sky Sports News has been told manager Brendan Rodgers wants to strengthen at centre-back, considering Caglar Soyuncu and Filip Benkovic are lacking in Premier League experience and he has concerns 35-year-old Wes Morgan will not be able to play the number of games required.

But Leicester are concerned they may have to pay more than they would like for a new player, so may yet go into the new season with the four centre-backs they have - Jonny Evans, Soyuncu, Benkovic and Morgan - if they feel there is not value in the current market.

Tarkowski is expected to cost over £40m - with a £50m release clause existing in his contract - while Ake could potentially command an even higher fee.

Burnley are already planning their own replacements should Tarkowski leave - chief among them the free agent Gary Cahill, who left Chelsea this summer.

Leicester's signing will be required to play in a similarly expansive manner to Maguire, and be comfortable on the ball. Rodgers is determined to use players throughout his defence who are capable of beginning attacks from deep.

