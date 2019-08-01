'Frustrated' Harry Maguire to miss Leicester City friendly amid Manchester United interest

Harry Maguire is currently under contract at the King Power Stadium until 2023

Harry Maguire is set to miss Leicester's friendly against Atalanta amid interest in the defender from Manchester United, according to Sky sources.

The England defender has made it clear to Leicester that he wants to join Manchester United.

United are prepared to pay £80m, but Sky Sports News has been told that Leicester want £85m, United do not want to spend that much on the centre-back.

2:05 Take a look at why Leicester’s Harry Maguire finds himself at the centre of a tug of war between rivals Manchester City and Manchester United Take a look at why Leicester’s Harry Maguire finds himself at the centre of a tug of war between rivals Manchester City and Manchester United

Leicester's position has not changed, the Foxes do not want to sell Maguire unless someone is prepared to meet their valuation.

Maguire is determined to remain professional but he is completely frustrated at the situation and will not play in Leicester's friendly against Atalanta on August 2.

0:38 Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel says he's not surprised by Manchester United's interest in signing team-mate Harry Maguire Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel says he's not surprised by Manchester United's interest in signing team-mate Harry Maguire

That is a joint decision taken by Leicester, Brendan Rodgers and Maguire because these are not the right circumstances for him to play.

The 26-year-old did start in Rodgers' side's 2-1 victory over Stoke on July 27.

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday August 8 and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline. The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer: Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!