Harry Maguire: £80m is 'magic figure' with Manchester United interested, says Rob Dorsett

Manchester United could persuade Leicester to sell Harry Maguire if they agree to pay the "magic figure" of £80m, according to Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett.

SSN understands both United and Manchester City are interested in signing the England defender, but that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are leading the chase.

United are believed to be willing to pay £80m, which would eclipse the current world-record £75m Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk last year.

Dorsett believes this could be enough to break the impasse with Leicester, even though the Foxes are not keen to sell Maguire before Thursday's Premier League transfer window deadline.

He told The Transfer Show: "Leicester are really relaxed about this, despite the fact Harry Maguire has made it clear to them he wants to leave. They've got him on a four-year contract and Brendan Rodgers sees him as integral to the squad.

"But they would be prepared to let him go if this extraordinary amount [£80m] comes in. We know there are discussions going on between Manchester United and Leicester.

"If that offer is slapped on the table, it's difficult for Leicester to turn it down, especially when they know the player wants to leave.

"I've always been told throughout this process that £80m was the magic figure for Leicester to do business. It seems as though United are prepared to go there so this could happen quite quickly."

If Maguire does secure a move to United, Dorsett says Leicester have already identified two fellow English centre-backs who could replace the 26-year-old.

"They've looked at (James) Tarkowski at Burnley and Lewis Dunk at Brighton," he revealed. "There's been no approaches for either of those because they don't think they need them yet.

James Tarkowski is Brendan Rodgers' preferred replacement should Maguire leave, says Rob Dorsett

"It's my understanding Brendan Rodgers would prefer Tarkowski because he thinks he's a better ball-player and can play out from the back - a bit more akin to Harry Maguire.

"But they would balk at the asking price, which we understand would be around £40m. They don't want to make a big profit on Harry Maguire and then over-pay on a replacement."

