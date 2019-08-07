Albian Ajeti close to joining West Ham from Basel

West Ham are looking to boost their forward line with a move for Basel's Albian Ajeti

West Ham are closing in on a deal to sign Basel striker Albian Ajeti for £8m, Sky Sports News understands.

Ajeti was left out of Basel's Champions League third qualifying round game vs Austrian side LASK.

Sky Sports News understands he will sign for the Hammers on Transfer Deadline Day.

The 22-year-old Switzerland international scored 15 goals in 35 games for Basel last season and has seven caps for Switzerland.

With Marko Arnautovic moving to Chinese side Shanghai SIPG earlier this summer, the Hammers are looking to boost their forward line with new club-record signing Sebastien Haller and Javier Hernandez the only senior recognised strikers at the club.

Previously linked with a move to Championship side West Brom, it is believed Ajeti is likely to earn around £50,000-a-week should he sign for the Hammers.

