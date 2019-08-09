FA praises clubs for 'transparent' transfer window

0:31 FA director of professional game relations Andy Ambler explains the new system FA director of professional game relations Andy Ambler explains the new system

The Football Association has praised a new "transparent" online portal used by all clubs during this summer's transfer window.

English football's governing body processed nearly 3,000 deals across the professional game since the transfer window opened on 11 June.

The system has been designed to streamline paperwork and required sensitive information to be uploaded without the need for paper copies.

The FA believes it helped clubs to process deals with greater efficiency.

"We've had a busy summer," Andy Ambler, FA director of professional game relations, told Sky Sports News.

Harry Maguire was the most expensive signing for an English club this summer

"We had more than 2,700 transfers, from Premier League players to scholars. Thankfully, fax machines disappeared a few years ago and we used our new secure portal.

"Clubs upload information onto a system and it becomes very transparent. It's made it easier for club secretaries, who are under the most pressure during a window, and has helped them enormously."

Ambler leads a small team of 14 officials that have ultimate responsibility for all transfers in English football.

FA regulations state they must also be notified of all payments made by a club to an intermediary.

Payments to clubs belonging to other national associations over transfer fees and training compensation are also required to be declared via the FA's clearing house.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith brought in 12 players this summer

"All agents' (intermediaries) paperwork is held by us," explains Ambler. "It doesn't go to the leagues, so that puts us under a little bit of pressure. We have to make sure everybody is registered with us. All the paperwork is done in the appropriate manner, including the agreement with the player and club.

"I think we've had about 1,000 transactions with agents this summer. The myth is that agents are involved in every transfer, it's not all of them, but it's been a good chunk."