Four 'football fans' arrested over disorder at London Euston station

British Transport Police responded to reports of disorder at 8pm on Saturday

Four arrests were made after public disorder involving "football fans" at London Euston railway station on Saturday evening, according to British Transport Police.

Police were called after reports of trouble involving rivals sets of football supporters shortly after 8pm.

The BTP have not confirmed which clubs the "football fans" were associated with.

British Transport Police said in a statement to Sky Sports News: "Shortly before 8pm this evening Saturday 10 August, BTP officers responded to reports of public disorder involving football fans at London Euston station.

We are sorry to our passengers that got caught up in this incident which was very frightening.



Please see below ⬇️ details from @BTP https://t.co/kVAuM02gy6 — London Euston (@NetworkRailEUS) August 10, 2019

"BTP officers were quickly on scene and as a result, currently four arrests have been made on suspicion of assault and public order offences."

The incident led to major disruption affection trains heading to the north and Midlands with police remaining at the scene until late on Saturday night.