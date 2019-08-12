Goalkeeper scores calamitous own goal in Asian Champions League

0:49 Zob Ahan goalkeeper Mohammad Bagher Sadeghi scored a freak own goal Zob Ahan goalkeeper Mohammad Bagher Sadeghi scored a freak own goal

Zob Ahan goalkeeper Mohammad Bagher Sadeghi had a day to forget as his freak own goal proved pivotal in his side’s exit from the Asian Champions League.

Competing against Saudi Arabian team Al Ittihad in the Round of 16 and with the scores level at 1-1, Sadeghi completely miscued an attempted clearance and sliced the ball backwards into his own goal.

Clearly distraught, the goalkeeper led on the pitch with his head in his hands in what is sure to be a match he will want to quickly forget.

Al Ittihad eventually won the game 4-3 and 6-4 on aggregate to progress to the quarter-finals.

