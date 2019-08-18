Ashley Cole announces retirement at age of 38

1:33 Ashley Cole has announced his retirement live on Sky Sports, bringing to an end a 20-year playing career Ashley Cole has announced his retirement live on Sky Sports, bringing to an end a 20-year playing career

Ashley Cole has announced his retirement at the age of 38, bringing to an end a 20-year playing career.

He bows out as one of the most decorated players in the history of the domestic game, as well as the most-capped full-back in England's history.

Announcing his decision on Sky Sports, Cole said: "After hard consideration, it's time to hang my boots up and look towards my next chapter, which will hopefully be coaching."

Asked to reflect on his career, which began when he made his debut for Arsenal in a League Cup tie away to Middlesbrough in November 1999, Cole said: "Incredible.

"As a young kid, I never expected to play one game or be a professional. Looking back, to be able to say I played in World Cups, Champions League finals, being lucky enough to lift Premier League titles - it's a young kid's dream.

"I fulfilled my dream and now I look to the future, hopefully as a great coach."

More to follow...