Junior Agogo dies aged 40

Former Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol Rovers striker Junior Agogo has died, aged 40.

Agogo, who played 27 times for Ghana, scoring 11 goals, began his career with Sheffield Wednesday but left to play in the United States after making just two appearances for the Owls.

He returned to England with Queens Parks Rangers in 2002, before going on to play for Brentford.

Agogo is best known for his time at Bristol Rovers where he scored 40 goals in three seasons.

He joined Nottingham Forest in 2006 and helped them achieve promotion to the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday said on Twitter: "Sheffield Wednesday are saddened to learn of the passing of our former player Junior Agogo. Our thoughts are with Junior's family and friends at this very difficult time. RIP"

Nottingham Forest tweeted: "Rest in peace, Junior. #NFFC are saddened to learn that former striker Junior Agogo has passed away. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Junior's family and friends at this sad time."

Agogo finished his career in the Scottish Premiership with Hibernian, where he was signed by former Forest manager Colin Calderwood in 2011.