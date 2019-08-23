Bury owner Steve Dale agrees to sell club

0:58 Bury owner Steve Dale reaches an agreement to sell the club just hours before the EFL's expulsion deadline, Sky Sports News reporter Alan Myers confirms Bury owner Steve Dale reaches an agreement to sell the club just hours before the EFL's expulsion deadline, Sky Sports News reporter Alan Myers confirms

Bury owner Steve Dale has accepted a takeover offer from a London-based consortium, Sky Sports News understands.

With Bury under threat of liquidation and expulsion from League One, Dale had been given until 11.59pm on Friday to either provide proof he can fund the League One side this season or hand it over to someone who can.

The deal still requires EFL approval. If the prospective buyer is deemed credible the EFL could consider extending the deadline of the 'Notice to Withdraw Membership', however, that would need to be completed within a window of 24-48 hours.

The EFL is expected to provide an update on the situation on Saturday.

2:09 Bury owner Steve Dale should be disqualified from owning the League One club, according to businessman Joe Carla, who has made several bids to try and buy the club Bury owner Steve Dale should be disqualified from owning the League One club, according to businessman Joe Carla, who has made several bids to try and buy the club

Dale is yet to confirm who he is selling Bury to, but Rory Campbell and Henry Newman's C&N Sporting Risk did make a bid on Friday, having worked closely with Bury North MP James Frith, and appear to be in the box seat.

Newman and Campbell said in a statement: "We can confirm that over the past 10 weeks we have been in discussions with Bury FC, the EFL and others with a view to putting forward a proposal to buy the club.

"It is a very complicated scenario and there remain a number of outstanding legal and other issues that have to be addressed.

"Our background is in football and data analytics and it should therefore not be surprising that we are taking a very detailed forensic look at the realities of Bury FC finances.

4:21 CEO Debbie Jevans told Sky Sports on Thursday that the EFL will reflect on Bury and Bolton's problems to ensure they do not happen to another club CEO Debbie Jevans told Sky Sports on Thursday that the EFL will reflect on Bury and Bolton's problems to ensure they do not happen to another club

"A club like Bury ought to have a viable long-term future even if the short-term future is clearly very challenging. To that end we have been in discussions with the EFL about an extension so that we can continue to explore the prospects for a purchase. We will be making no further comment at this stage."

Dale bought Bury for £1 in December after previous owner Stewart Day ran up huge debts following years of overspending at Gigg Lane.

Having initially claimed to buy Bury for "philanthropic" reasons, Dale put the 134-year-old club into administration this summer and engineered a debt repayment scheme.

The scheme, known as a company voluntary arrangement, would see creditors paid only 25 per cent of what they are owed, with him and his associates being the main beneficiaries.

1:10 With Bury’s future hanging by a thread, owner Steve Dale issued a desperate plea on Friday morning for people to pledge money to help him save the club With Bury’s future hanging by a thread, owner Steve Dale issued a desperate plea on Friday morning for people to pledge money to help him save the club

His plan, however, depended on Bury being allowed to start the season - with a small squad and skeleton staff - and the English Football League handing over the club's share of its central income.

That, as desperate Bury fans are well aware, has not happened.

On Friday morning, Dale called on supporters and other interested parties to pledge a total of £2.7m to save the club.

Having previously greeted each EFL postponement of a Bury game - five league fixtures and an EFL Cup tie so far this season - with an angry statement on the club website, Dale announced he was willing to listen to offers for the club early last week.