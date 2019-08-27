Alexis Sanchez: Inter Milan and Manchester United agree loan deal

Alexis Sanchez is set to join Antonio Conte's Inter Milan

Inter Milan have agreed a deal with Manchester United to sign Alexis Sanchez on loan, according to Sky in Italy.

The Serie A side are expected to contribute around €5m of the Chile forward's salary, and he is set to arrive in Milan on Wednesday for a medical.

Inter, who signed Romelu Lukaku from United for a fee of around £73m earlier this month, are not anticipated to have the option to buy Sanchez as part of the loan deal.

Sanchez impressed in Chile's Copa America campaign this summer, but is yet to feature for United this season after suffering an injury during the third-place play-off.

Sanchez has scored just five goals since joining United in January 2018

However, he did feature in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Sheffield United as he continues his rehabilitation.

Sanchez's imminent departure will leave United with just Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and 17-year-old Mason Greenwood as striking options for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to call upon.

United could be without Martial for a period of time after he suffered a thigh injury in their 2-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

