Graham Dorrans agrees Rangers exit by mutual consent

Graham Dorrans leaves Rangers by mutual consent

Rangers and Graham Dorrans have reached a mutual agreement to bring an early end to the midfielder's time at Ibrox.

The 32-year-old joined the Gers from Norwich on a three-year deal in 2017.

However, he was plagued by injuries during his time with the club and made just 23 appearances in two years - only three of which came under Steven Gerrard.

Jake Hastie played just twice for Rangers after joining from Motherwell this summer, and has now joined Rotherham

Rangers' agreement with Dorrans, who had been training with the youth team in recent weeks, is similar to one they struck with Kyle Lafferty earlier in the window.

Gerrard has been keen to move fringe players on before the Scottish transfer window closes on Monday night, and there could be further departures before the deadline.

Joe Dodoo, the 24-year-old forward, could leave on loan, while Albanian winger Eros Grezda is available for transfer - although there is yet to be any offers for his services.

One player who has left is Jake Hastie, with the 20-year-old winger - who arrived at Rangers from Motherwell earlier this summer - joining Rotherham on a season-long loan.