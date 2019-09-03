Jeff Hendrick to earn 50th Republic of Ireland cap against Switzerland

Jeff Hendrick is on course to earn his 50th cap against Switzerland

Burnley midfielder Jeff Hendrick is set to receive his 50th cap for the Republic of Ireland in their European Qualifier against Switzerland, on September 5, live on Sky Sports.

The 27-year-old has represented his country at every level since breaking out at U15 level, scoring two senior goals in an international career spanning six years - his last in the 1-0 win over Gibraltar in March.

Hendrick, who has only played once for the Clarets in the Premier League this season but has started each of the Republic's opening four qualifiers, said: "I always say as a kid, my dream was to pull on the Ireland jersey and play for my country.

"All going well, hopefully I can get to 50. It would be brilliant. It is a big thing to me and to my family.

"To play nearly 50 times for your country has been brilliant. It has been tough as well at times - we have had some not-so-good games.

"But I try to remember all the positives from each game and the results that we've got and there have been some very memorable ones."

Hendrick's first Republic of Ireland appearance came as a substitute in a 2-0 friendly victory over Poland in 2013.

When asked if he could remember that match, Hendrick said: "Yes. I didn't know if I was going to play or get on, and it was brilliant to have the game in Dublin. I think I had to order 30 tickets for that game.

"But it was good to have all my family there and get some time on the pitch."

Republic of Ireland are top of Group D in the race to qualify for Euro 2020, five points ahead of second-placed Denmark, having played a game more.

Mick McCarthy's men face third-placed Switzerland on Thursday and can open up a nine-point gap over their opponents with victory.

Hendrick insists Ireland must build on their early momentum, saying: "It's going to be tough. We've watched them and they are a good team. They have good players and they move the ball well.

"But they are coming here to play us and we've done really well here. We want to keep that going and we want to play our game.

"As much as we need to stop their strengths, we need to do what we are good at."