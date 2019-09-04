Thierry Henry, Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville and more to turn out for Vincent Kompany testimonial

Vincent Kompany left Manchester City in the summer after lifting the Premier League trophy for a fourth time

A host of Man City and Premier League legends are set to turn out for Vincent Kompany's testimonial, live on Sky Sports Premier League next week.

Kompany, who captained Manchester City to four Premier League titles, will return to the Etihad next Wednesday to celebrate his 11-year stay at the club, with a testimonial game to be broadcast live on Sky.

The 33-year-old left the club at the end of last season - after leading them to back-to-back league trophies - to return to his home country of Belgium and boyhood club Anderlecht.

On his return to Manchester he will be joined by a star-studded line-up for the Manchester City Legends vs Premier League All-Stars game, including many of his title-winning team-mates from the Etihad such as Edin Dzeko, Mario Balotelli, Joe Hart, Aleksandar Kolarov and more.

They will take on a line-up whose squad is able to boast Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville, Wales manager Ryan Giggs, four-time Premier League Golden Boot winner Thierry Henry and Manchester United legend Paul Scholes among their ranks, all in aid of the charity Tackle4McR, which was set up by Kompany in partnership with Manchester mayor Andy Burnham to tackle rough sleeping in the city.

Kompany: Perfect way to say goodbye

0:30 Vincent Kompany says his Manchester City testimonial next week, live on Sky Sports Premier League, is a chance to say a proper goodbye to the club Vincent Kompany says his Manchester City testimonial next week, live on Sky Sports Premier League, is a chance to say a proper goodbye to the club

"I have had such a special time at City and the testimonial is not so much a game I am just looking forward to for myself, it's a chance to say goodbye," Kompany said ahead of the game.

"The club have been great to me and I have always given everything I've had and this game is for them.

"The fact it is for charity is important to me as well - it's part of Tackle4MCR which is trying to have an effect on the homeless in Manchester.

"I have been privileged to grow and develop in the city and it's unrecognisable from 11 years ago when I first joined but it also seems to have left a lot of people behind as well."

Full squad lists

Manchester City Legends: Joe Hart, Costel Pantilimon, Vincent Kompany, Aleksandar Kolarov, Joleon Lescott, Micah Richards, Kolo Toure, Pablo Zabaleta, Richard Dunne, Gael Clichy, Nigel De Jong, Samir Nasri, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Stephen Ireland, Dietmar Hamann, James Milner, Craig Bellamy, Edin Dzeko, Mario Balotelli, Benjani

Premier League All-Stars: Edwin van der Sar, Shay Given, Phil Neville, Gary Neville, John O'Shea, Wes Brown, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Michael Carrick, Ryan Giggs, Rafael van der Vaart, Cesc Fabregas, Thierry Henry, Robin van Persie

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer. Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!